Domestic, industrial consumers be ready for gas crisis this winter

The challenge is likely to hit the country as the government has decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertilizer sectors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) The domestic and industrial consumers will face trouble amid a major gas shortfall in the country during the winter season as the government decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertilizer sectors.

The decision to suspend supply to the domestic and industrial consumers was made by the Cabinet committee on Energy (CCoE) during a meeting. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was chairing the meeting.

According to a report carried out by a local news organization, the power plants on SNGPL supply would be provided RLNG during 2021-22 with additional supply.

The deficit of the power sector would be recouped through furnace oil.

Any gas saved from captive power plants would be diverted towards export-oriented industries, said the report. It said that the total availability of gas from the domestic resources stands at 3,300 mmcfd, while with the import of RLNG, there was another 1,000 mmcfd gas coming into the system, the publication reported, citing official sources. It also noted that there was a maximum gas supply available in the range of 4,300 mmcfd against the average demand of 6,500 to 7,000 mmcfd. In the severe winter season, this demand goes up to 8,000 mmcfd.