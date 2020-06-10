UrduPoint.com
Domestic Markets Witness Increase In Gold Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:58 PM

Domestic markets witness increase in Gold prices

The jewelers say that the price of per tola Gold reached to 98, 150 after Rs. 400 increase in the local markets.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) The prices of Gold continue to rise in local markets, the dealers said here on Wednesday.

They said that price of per tola Gold reached to 98, 150 with Rs 400 in the domestic markets. The price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs 343 to Rs. 84, 127.

“The prices are going up with every passing day at the local markets,” said Ahmad who worked with local Gold Market known as Rang Mahal in Lahore.

“The reason is quite clear as it is Corona,” he further said.

Another trader Muhammad Yousuf said that there was not even a single buyer in the local markets, pointing out that the prices reached to record high.

On other hand, gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, helped by a weaker Dollar and on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative policy to support the U.S. economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $17.63 an ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,948.72, while platinum fell 0.5% to $832.81.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,717.97 per ounce at 0928 GMT, having jumped more than 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,725.30.

