Domestic Production Of Cooking Oil Up By 2.10%, Ghee Down By 2.81%

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:01 PM

Domestic production of cooking oil up by 2.10%, ghee down by 2.81%

Domestic production of cooking oil during financial year 2018-19 increased by 2.10% where as vegetable ghee production decreased by 2.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Domestic production of cooking oil during financial year 2018-19 increased by 2.10% where as vegetable ghee production decreased by 2.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19, about 400,875 tons of cooking oil was produced as against 392,624 tons of same period of last year, according the provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The LSMI for June, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

It may be recalled that the overall output of LSMI decreased by 3.64% for July-June, 2018-19 as compared to July-June, 2017-18.

On month on month basis, domestic production of cooking oil grew by 2.41 percent as about 30,216 tons of above mentioned commodity manufactured in June, 2019 as compared with the production of 29,506 tons of same month last year, it added.

However, during financial year 2018-19, local production of vegetable ghee decreased by 2.81% and it was recorded at 1.376 million tons as against the production of 1.416 million tons of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, vegetable ghee production during the month of June, 2019 grew by 2.41% and recorded at 116,526 tons as compared with the production of 116,123 tons of same month of last year.

During financial year 2018-19, production of tea blended decreased by 5.39% and 149,714 tons of teas blended produced as compared with the 58,238 tons of same period of last year.

Tea blended production also witnessed positive growth of 4.44% in July, as about 9,312 metric tons of tea produced as compared with the production of 8,916 tons of same month of last year, the data revealed.

