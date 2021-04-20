Domestic production of edible oil, vegetable ghee decrease in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The domestic production of vegetable ghee and cooking oil during first eight months of current financial year decreased by 3.69 and 0.20 percent respectively as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, about 946,982 metric tons of vegetable ghee manufactured as compared to the manufacturing of 982,466 metric tons of same period of last year, according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2021.

Meanwhile, 291,593 tons of cooking oil manufactured during last eight months in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as compared the production of 292,186 tons of same period of last year .

The overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed about 7.45 percent growth during last 08 months of current fiscal year as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

The local industrial output increased by 4.85 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The industrial output witnessed 4.15 percent negative growth when it compared with month of January 2021, according the provisional quantum indices of LSMI for February 2021.

The data have been developed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The production during the period from July-February 2020-21 as compared to July-February 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, besides it also grew in coke and petroleum products,l as well as the production of pharmaceuticals, chemicals.

The output of non metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers in the country also witnessed growth during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the output of electronics, leather products and engineering products decreased during the period under review.

Domestic production of textile industry recorded 0.73 percent cumulative growth on year on year basis, while the output of food, beverages and tabasco 3.32 percent.

Meanwhile, the petroleum, pharmaceutical and chemical production have registered 0.42, 0.92 and 0.27 percent growth in their respective production as compared the output of same period of last year.