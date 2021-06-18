Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreases 2.79%, oil increases 0.21%

Domestic production of vegetable ghee during last 10 months of current financial year decreased by 2.79 percent, where as cooking oil increased by 0.21 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Domestic production of vegetable ghee during last 10 months of current financial year decreased by 2.79 percent, where as cooking oil increased by 0.21 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21, about 1.187 million tons of vegetable ghee locally manufactured as compared the 1.222 million tons of same period of last year, according the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month-on-month basis, local manufacturing of vegetable ghee grew by 1.52 percent as 122,476 tons of vegetable ghee produced locally in April, 2021, which was recorded at 120,645 tons in same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, during the period from July-April, 2020-21 about 371, 461 tons of cooking oil produced in order to meet the local consumption as against the output of 370,676 tons of corresponding period of last year, it added.

On month-on-month basis, local output of cooking oil grew by 3.

04 percent in April, 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year as 40,639 tons of above mentioned commodity produced as compared the production of 39,440 tons of same period of last year, it said.

It is worth mentioning here that overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) was increased by 12.84 percent during the period from July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for April 2021 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The LSMI output increased by 68.07 percent for April, 2021 as compared to the output of April, 2020 and decreased by 6.99 percent if compared to March 2021, the data reveled.

The production in July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages & tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non metallic mineral products, automobiles, iron, steel products and fertilizers.