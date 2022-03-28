UrduPoint.com

Domestic Tractor Assembling Grew By 21.4% In 07 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Domestic tractor assembling grew by 21.4% in 07 months

Tractors assembling in the country during first seven month of current financial year witnessed about 21.4 percent growth as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Tractors assembling in the country during first seven month of current financial year witnessed about 21.4 percent growth as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22, over 32,585 tractors were locally produced as against the production of 26,848 tractors, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSM) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, domestic tractor production recorded about 56.2 percent growth in January, 2022 as compared to the output of corresponding month of last year, it added.

Over 5,640 tractors were locally assembled in month of January, 2022 as compared to the production of 3,611 tractors of same month last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, domestic output of light commercial vehicles grew by 75 percent in last seven months, trucks 84.

4 percent and buses 2.1 percent respectively, it added.

During the period under review, 16,358 light commercial vehicles produced as against the production of 10,417 vehicles, besides production the production of 3,414 trucks and 339 buses respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI was increased by 3.9 percent during the period from July-January 2021-22 as compared to same period last year. The LSMI output was increased by 6.3 percent for January, 2022 as compared to January, 2021 and 7.9 percent if compared to December 2021.

During the period from July-January 2021-22 the output of textile, food, beverages, tobacco, chemicals, automobiles, iron, steel products, leather products, paper and paperboard increased, while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.

