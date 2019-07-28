Domestic tractor manufacturing decreases 31.2% in 11 months of FY2018-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The tractor production in the country during 11 months of last financial year decreased by 31.2% as compare the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, about 46,344 tractors were assembled locally as against the assembling of 67,344 tractor of the same period of last year, according the data of large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It is pertinent to mention here that LSMI production during the period under review witnessed about 3.5% reduction in 11 months of financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for May, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

However, buses assembling in the country during the period under review witnessed about 16.11% growth and about 829 buses were locally produced as compared the 714 buses of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, jeeps and cars production went down by 5.32% as it was recorded at 203,474 as against the 214,904 jeeps and cars of last year.

The domestic production of lite commercial vehicles also decreased by 16.19% and motor cycles by 12.52% respectively in 11 months of last financial year.

The domestic production of lite commercial vehicles was recorded at 22,77 during the period from July-May, 2018-19 as compared the production of 27,178 of same period of last year.

About 2,279,925 motorcycles were produced in 11 month of last financial year as compared the production of 2,606,326 of same period of last year.

