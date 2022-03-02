UrduPoint.com

Domestic Tractors Assembling Increased By 16% In 6 Months Of FY2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Domestic tractors assembling increased by 16% in 6 months of FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Domestic tractor assembling during first half of current financial year witnessed about 16.0% growth as compared the assembling of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021-22, about 26,995 tractors were manufactured in the country as against the manufacturing of 32, 237 tractors in same period of last year, according the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the month of December, 2021about 4,911 tractors were locally produced as against the production of 4,196 units of same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, local assembling of trucks grew by 79% and buses decreased by 8.8% in 6 months of current fiscal year as about 2,787 trucks were locally assembled as against the assembling of 1,557 and 256 buses compared to production of 281 buses of same period last year.

Meanwhile, local assembling of trucks grew by 79% and buses decreased by 8.8% in 6 months of current fiscal year as about 2,787 trucks were locally assembled as against the assembling of 1,557 and 256 buses compared to production of 281 buses of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 3.4 % during the period from July-December 2021-22 compared to July-December 2020-21.

The LSMI output increased by 3.8% in December, 2021 compared to same month of last year and grew by 16.7% compared to November 2021.

