Domestic tractors assembling reduced by 37.22%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Tractors manufacturing in the country during first seven months of current financial year decreased by 37.22 percent as compared to the manufacturing of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January 2019 to 20, some 17, 354 units of tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 27,644 units of same period of last year.

According to the data of large scale manufacturing industries, tractors manufacturing reduced by 59 percent in month of January 2020 as compared to the manufacturing of same month of last year.

In January 2020, about 638 tractors were assembled locally as against the assembling of 1,675 tractors of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, trucks assembling also decreased by 52.82 percent in last seven moths as about 2,050 trucks were locally manufactured against 4,222 trucks of same period of last year.

During the period under review about 2,050 trucks were assembled as against the assembling of 4,256 trucks of same period of last year.

According the data during first seven months the local assembling of buses decreased by36.81 percent,whereas manufacturing of jeeps and cars decreased by 45.99 percent respectively.