Domestic Vegetable Ghee Output Decreases, Cooking Oil Increases In First Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreased by 5.18% during the first quarter of the current financial year, whereas the output of cooking oil grew by 6.77% as compared to the production of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreased by 5.18% during the first quarter of the current financial year, whereas the output of cooking oil grew by 6.77% as compared to the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2021, the local output of vegetables was recorded at 327,460 tons as compared to the production of 345,337 tons of the same period last year, according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for September 2021 with the base year 2005-06, which have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

About 112,510 tons of vegetable ghee were domestically produced in the month of September 2021 as compared to the production of 114,107 metric tons of the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the fiscal year, 2021-22 about 104,360 tones of cooking oil were produced in order to fulfill the local requirements as against the production of 111,422 tons of the same period last year, which was up by 6.

77%.

On month on monthly basis, the local output of cooking oil grew by 3.31% as it went up from 33,336 tons in September 2020 to 34,440 tons the same month of the current financial year.

The output of tea blended also witnessed about 29.76% growth in the first three months of the current fiscal year as 35,391 tons of tea blended as compared to 27,274 metric tons of the same period last year.

It may be recalled here that The overall output of LSMI increased by 5.15 % for July-September 2021-22 compared to July-September 2020-21.

The production during the period from July-September 2021-22 as compared to July-September 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, nonmetallic mineral products, automobiles, iron and steel products, paper, paperboard.

While, the output of fertilizers, electronics, and rubber products reduced during the period under review.

