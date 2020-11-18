Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62%, cooking oil increased 3.20%

Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreased by 5.62 percent and cooking oil increased 3.20 percent during first three months of current financial year as against production of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreased by 5.62 percent and cooking oil increased 3.20 percent during first three months of current financial year as against production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2020-21, about 337,829 tons of vegetable ghee produced as compared the production of 357,927 tons of the same period of last year.

According the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for September 2020, domestic production of above mentioned commodity during the month of September, 2020 was recorded at 112,455 tons which was stood at 120,413 tons during same month of last year.

During first quarter domestic manufacturing of cooking oil was recorded at 104,132 tons as compared the production of 100,900 tons of same period of last year, which was up by 3.

20 percent, it added.

On month on month basis, about 33,336 metric tons of cooking oil produced in September, 2020 as compared the production of 34,359 tons of same month of last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, wheat and wheat grain milling in first quarter grew by 87.65 percent as over 2.544 million tons of wheat and grains milled as against the milling of 1.356 million tons of the same period of last year, it said.

About 801,010 tons of wheat and grains milled in month of September, 2020 as compared the milling of 443,514 tons of same month of last year, it added.

During the period under review, domestic blending of tea was recorded at 27,274tons which was stood at 29,827 tons in first three moths of last year.