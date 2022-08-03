UrduPoint.com

Domestic Wheat Stock Stands At 8.618 Million Tons

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Domestic wheat stock stands at 8.618 million tons

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The strategic wheat reserves of the country by the first week of current month (August) were recorded at over 8.618 million metric tons that were sufficient to tackle with the domestic staple food requirements.

Out of the total available wheat stocks, the government had procured over 6.587 million metric, besides the carry forward reserves stood at over 2.030 million metric tons, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that food year starts from May 1st to April 30, every year, adding that during this period the government releases average about 46,300 metric tons per-day in order to keep local demand and supply at smooth for ensuring provision of flour at sustainable in open market across the country.

These traditional releases include 25,000 metric tons by Punjab, 10,000 metric tons by Sindh, 5,000 metric tons by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,000 metric tons by Balochistan, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) release 5,300 metric tons form its own stocks to further supplement the supply of the commodity in local markets to maintain the prices of wheat and its produces, he added.

He informed that local wheat output during last season was recorded at 26.39 million metric tons as against the set targets of 28.887 million metric tons, registering short fall of about 8.6 percent, adding that to bridge the gap the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had allowed to import about 3.0 million metric tons.

Dr Imtiaz further informed till date public sector has released about 18,800 metric tons of the commodity, where as private sector released over 20,701 metric tons out of its total procurement of 24,795 metric tons for flour production and other by products.

By the end of last month (July), the average price of 20 kg flour bag in Punjab remained stabled and recorded at Rs980 per bag, where as it recorded at Rs980 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said adding that the 20kg flour bag in Sindh and Balochistan was registered at Rs1,800 per bag.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Punjab Agriculture Price Imtiaz Ali April May July August Stocks Market From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

27 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

27 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

42 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.