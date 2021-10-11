UrduPoint.com

Dominican PM Inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-October 11th, 2021) Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm has opened its office in the Federal capital.

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit was the chief guest and he cut the ribbon to inaugurate the office of the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm in Islamabad.

The Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm is the first company to introduce the concept of citizenship through investment in Pakistan.

Besides this, the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm has got the honour of hosting a high profile international delegation, which will not only promote a positive image of Pakistan but also give a boost to international trade.

This friendship between Pakistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica will open new channels of investment and trade for the two countries.

The Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and the Dominican government are trying to create excellent business, trade and educational opportunities for the citizens of the two countries. This visit of the official delegation of the Dominican government will prove extremely helpful in highlighting a new positive image of Pakistan in the entire world. Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm has already its offices in Lahore and Karachi.

