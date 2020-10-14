UrduPoint.com
Dose Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine To Cost $13 In Indonesia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

A single shot of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinovac's vaccine against the coronavirus will cost around 200,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($13.60) when it becomes available in Indonesia, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned Bio Farma pharmaceutical company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A single shot of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinovac's vaccine against the coronavirus will cost around 200,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($13.60) when it becomes available in Indonesia, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned Bio Farma pharmaceutical company.

Honesti Basyir, the Indonesian company's director, said on Tuesday, as cited by the outlet, that the price was based on data received from Sinovac and denied reports that Brazil will get the vaccine at $1.96.

"The $1.96 price per dosage price is incorrent, because the shipping cost alone is at least $2 per dosage. Sinovac is currently seeking the origins of the report," Basyir said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In late September, Weidong Yin, the chairman, president and CEO of Sinovac, said that Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, where the CoronaVac vaccine is undergoing the Phase 3 clinical trials, would have access to it at the same time as China.

Back then, Weidong declined Sputnik's request to name the approximate cost of the prospective vaccine, saying that the price tag would depend on many factors.

Sinovac, which is the first company in the world to market the H1N1 vaccine, initiated the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed CoronaVac, in late January. Phases 1 and 2 of the trials on volunteers aged 18-59 started in the Jiangsu province of China back in April. The vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials.

The Beijing-based company expects the vaccine to hit markets by the end of the year.

