UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double-digit LSM Growth Testament Of PTI Government Efforts: Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Double-digit LSM growth testament of PTI government efforts: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Wednesday that the accelerating Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth was a testament of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country and generate new employment opportunities for people.

In a tweet here, the minister said that the LMS posted double-digit growth of 14.5% in November 2020 compared to November 2019.

"Large scale manufacturing posted double-digit growth of 14.5% in Nov 2020 compared to Nov 2019. The accelerating LSM growth is a testament of PTI Govt's efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country & generate new employment opportunities for our people," he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf November 2019 2020 Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

1 minute ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

2 hours ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.