Double Tax Deal Amendments Unlikely to Curb Russian Investment - Cypriot Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Planned amendments to a Russian-Cypriot double taxation agreement that will see tax on dividends and interest rise to 15 percent is unlikely to lead to an outflow of Russian investment, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview.

"Its recent amendment, which foresees an increase of the withholding tax on income from dividends and interest to 15%, respectively, could affect FDI [foreign direct investment] flows. However, I am confident that the long-standing economic relations between Cyprus and Russia go much beyond the attractiveness of tax benefits and as such will continue to grow," the foreign minister said.

The amendment was announced on August 10 and is expected to be signed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the country on Tuesday.