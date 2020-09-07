UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double Tax Deal Amendments Unlikely To Curb Russian Investment - Cypriot Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Double Tax Deal Amendments Unlikely to Curb Russian Investment - Cypriot Foreign Minister

Planned amendments to a Russian-Cypriot double taxation agreement that will see tax on dividends and interest rise to 15 percent is unlikely to lead to an outflow of Russian investment, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an intervie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Planned amendments to a Russian-Cypriot double taxation agreement that will see tax on dividends and interest rise to 15 percent is unlikely to lead to an outflow of Russian investment, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview.

"Its recent amendment, which foresees an increase of the withholding tax on income from dividends and interest to 15%, respectively, could affect FDI [foreign direct investment] flows. However, I am confident that the long-standing economic relations between Cyprus and Russia go much beyond the attractiveness of tax benefits and as such will continue to grow," the foreign minister said.

The amendment was announced on August 10 and is expected to be signed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the country on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Visit Lead Cyprus August From Agreement

Recent Stories

MBZUAI faculty member wins top prizes at European ..

29 minutes ago

Minister of Industry calls for more public-private ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperi ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.42 a barrel F ..

44 minutes ago

Russian Companies Welcome to Help Develop Cyprus's ..

4 minutes ago

Cyprus Hopes to Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.