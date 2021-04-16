UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Breaks 34,000 As US Stocks Hit Record Highs On Bullish Jobs, Retail Sales

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Dow Breaks 34,000 as US Stocks Hit Record Highs on Bullish Jobs, Retail Sales

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Wall Street's three leading stock indexes all hit record highs on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the pack in breaking above 34,000 points the first time ever, as investors responded to bullish US jobs and retail sales data pointing to a possible economic recovery.

The Dow, Wall Street's broadest stock indicator comprising mostly industrial stocks, closed up 305 points, or 0.9 percent, at 34,036, after hitting an all-time high at 34,069. For the year, the Dow is up 11 percent.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 45 points, or 1.1 percent, at 4,169, after a record high of 4,174.

Like the Dow, the S&P is also up 11 percent on the year.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 181 points, or 1.3 percent, at 14,039. Nasdaq, which groups high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, is up 9 percent on the year.

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell by 25 percent last week, according to Labor Department data that suggested the jobs market was turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department, meanwhile, said that US retail sales jumped 9.8 percent in March, well above forecast, as consumers spent $1,400 checks sent out by the Biden administration as relief for the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange March Stocks Apple Market Commerce All Top Dow Jones Netflix Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.