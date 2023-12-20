Dow closes at another record as yen falls on Bank of Japan move

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US stocks pushed further into record territory on Tuesday as investors bet on 2024 interest rate cuts, while the yen slid after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy

The Dow finished at a fifth straight record, piling on another 0.7 percent amid bullish investor sentiment and optimism about easing US monetary policy.

"It looks like we are getting the year-end rally that we were hoping for," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Asset Management.

US and European stock markets have rallied in recent weeks to set record highs on rising expectations that central banks will begin next year to cut interest rates that they had hiked to stifle inflation.

While US Federal Reserve officials on Monday tried to temper predictions about the sharpness of a pivot in monetary policy, US bond yields slid indicating market expectations that rates will fall.

European stocks ended the day in positive territory as European bond yields also fell, while Asian stocks were mostly higher.

- Bank of Japan -

The Tokyo stock market closed up more than one percent and the yen sank against the dollar after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) opted to stand pat on monetary policy, as expected, and provided no guidance on its plans for the new year.

Speculation had been swirling in recent days that the BoJ was close to shifting away from its long-running, ultra-loose monetary policy as inflation picks up in Japan.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 37,557.92 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 4,768.37 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 percent at 15,003.22 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,638.03 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,574.67 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 16,744.41 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 4,535.40 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 33,219.39 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8 percent at 16,505.00 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,932.39 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 143.89 yen from 142.78 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0979 from $1.0924

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2727 from $1.2648

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.25 pence from 86.36 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $73.44 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $79.23 per barrel