Dow Down 3.0% As Virus Fears Overshadow Good Jobs Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Dow down 3.0% as virus fears overshadow good jobs data

Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors fixate on the economic toll from the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors fixate on the economic toll from the coronavirus.

After about 20 minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,338.65, down 3.0 percent or around 780 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 3.1 percent to 2,930.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.9 percent to 8,486.38.

Demand remained elevated for secure assets such as bonds, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note falling to a fresh all-time low.

The Labor Department reported that the US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, toping expectations, and unemployment dipped to 3.5 percent, near a 50-year low.

But the market essentially ignored the report, viewing it as outdated before the coronavirus crisis depressed the global outlook.

"The February jobs report showed remarkably healthy labor market fundamentals prior to the coronavirus outbreak," said a note from OxfordEconomics.

