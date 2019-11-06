UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Edges To Another Record On Trade Optimism

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Dow edges to another record on trade optimism

New York, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks paused Tuesday in record range on rising hopes over US-China trade talks as US services sector data topped expectations.

The Dow mustered a narrow record for a second day in a row, while the S&P 500 fell slightly and the Nasdaq was flat.

Hopes that the United States and China will soon seal "phase one" of a trade agreement got another push Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that said the two sides could roll back prior tariff measures to finalize the agreement.

Analysts also pointed to a report from the Institute for Supply Management that showed services sector activity rebounded in October from a three-year low in the prior month.

"The headwinds we have are the obvious with the trade war but there's been some progress made on that front," said ISM's Anthony Nieves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent to 27,492.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 3,074.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was little changed at 8,434.68.

Dow member Boeing rose 2.0 percent after Chairman David Calhoun gave a forceful vote of confidence in CEO Dennis Muilenburg and said the 737 MAX was on track to receive regulatory approval this year to return to service after two deadly crashes.

Adobe jumped 4.3 percent as it released sales and profit targets above expectations and offered a bullish outlook for the potential market for its cloud computing products.

Walgreens Boots Alliance advanced 2.6 percent following a report that the drugstore chain has considered going private.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vote David Progress Alliance United States October Stocks Market From Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.