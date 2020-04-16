Dow ends 1.9% lower after terrible US economic data

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday following a trove of weak economic data and bank earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,505.89, down 1.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 percent to 2,783.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 8,394.70.