Dow Ends 1.9% Lower After Terrible US Economic Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:09 PM
Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday following a trove of weak economic data and bank earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown
At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,505.89, down 1.9 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 percent to 2,783.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 8,394.70.