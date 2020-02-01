UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Ends 2.1% Lower As US Stocks Tumble On Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Dow ends 2.1% lower as US stocks tumble on virus fears

New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled with other leading equity markets Friday on mounting fears that the coronavirus will significantly dent global growth.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 2.1 percent or more than 600 points to 28,247.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 3,224.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent to 9,150.94.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

8 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.