Dow ends 2.1% lower as US stocks tumble on virus fears

New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled with other leading equity markets Friday on mounting fears that the coronavirus will significantly dent global growth.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 2.1 percent or more than 600 points to 28,247.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 3,224.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent to 9,150.94.