Dow ends at record on dovish Fed, vaccine progress

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Dow finished at a fresh record Wednesday, shaking off early weakness following dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief and progress on another coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.

4 percent to close at 31,961.86, a new all-time high.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent end at 3,925.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 13,597.97 after two days of declines.