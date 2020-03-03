Dow ends up 5.1% as US stocks bounce back after rout

New York, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged Monday, bouncing back after an historically bad week as markets cheered news that global finance heavyweights plan a coordinated response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 5.1 percent, a gain of nearly 1,300 points, to end the day at 26,703.32. The index shed more than 12 percent last week.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 4.6 percent to 3,090.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 4.5 percent to 8,952.17.