UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Ends With Best August Since 1984, Nasdaq At Record

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:53 PM

Dow ends with best August since 1984, Nasdaq at record

Wall Street closed out a banner August with a mixed session Monday, with tech shares propelling the Nasdaq to another record and a newly-tweaked Dow index retreating

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Wall Street closed out a banner August with a mixed session Monday, with tech shares propelling the Nasdaq to another record and a newly-tweaked Dow index retreating.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to score its second straight record after weeks of repeated records, closing at 11,775.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent to end the day at 28,430.05, but still enjoyed its best August since 1984. And the S&P 500 retreated from its latest record, losing 0.2 percent to finish the month at 3,500.31 in its best August since 1986.

In spite of the Dow's drop, it was "still a pretty good month," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. Monday's pullback simply reflects "the ebbs and flows of the market." Hogan expects light trading volume throughout the week, traditionally a vacation period ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The gains in August have followed extraordinary fiscal and monetary measures to boost the coronavirus-battered US economy and have come as investors have shrugged off a partisan stalemate in Washington that has blocked progress on another big spending package.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday described as "critical" a shift in the US central bank's monetary policy to allow higher inflation to maximize employment.

The final trading session of the month was the first with new Dow components, Amgen, Honeywell International and Salesforce. Amgen and Salesforce both gained, while Honeywell was among the industrial giants to fall.

Airlines also were broadly lower after both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines eliminated change fees for US travel. Both carriers fell more than three percent following the announcements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Bank Progress August Market From Best Dow Jones Employment

Recent Stories

“Surrender before the law,” IHC orders Nawaz S ..

7 minutes ago

Over 200 Chinese personal airlifted to Pakistan to ..

17 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

17 minutes ago

Pakistan's inconsistency, a hurdle in becoming the ..

17 minutes ago

Nepra approves Rs 0.84 increase per unit in power ..

26 minutes ago

Japan Sending 3rd Disaster Relief Team to Mauritiu ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.