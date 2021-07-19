UrduPoint.com
Dow Falls 2% As Sell-off Deepens On Global Growth Worries

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:52 PM

Dow falls 2% as sell-off deepens on global growth worries

Wall Street stocks tumbled early Monday, with the Dow shedding two percent amid worries over global growth in light of rising inflation and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled early Monday, with the Dow shedding two percent amid worries over global growth in light of rising inflation and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.0 percent at 33,987.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 4,250.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.7 percent to 14,182.29.

