Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Tuesday near midday amid worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an ensuing surge in commodity prices.

Near 1600 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1 percent at 33,180.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent to 4,301.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.5 percent to 13,546.67.