Dow falls 2% on worries over Ukraine, inflation

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Monday afternoon amid the worsening toll of the Russian siege of Ukraine, while oil prices hit multi-year highs before pulling back somewhat.

Near 1730 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 32,954.33, down more than 660 points or 2.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent to 4,232.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.3 percent to 13,012.47.