UrduPoint.com

Dow Falls, Nasdaq Rises After Mixed Fed Rate Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Dow falls, Nasdaq rises after mixed Fed rate decision

Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve maintained current interest rates but signaled plans for additional rate increases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve maintained current interest rates but signaled plans for additional rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent to 33,979.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,372.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 percent to 13,626.48.

The US central bank, as expected, opted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent. But forecasts from policymakers indicated strong support for two more hikes in 2023.

Major indices tumbled just after the policy statement was released but recovered somewhat later during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Powell described inflation as still too high but added that the central bank had made no decisions yet about its July meeting or subsequent gatherings.

Oanda's Edward Moya characterized the decision as a "very hawkish skip," adding that "the Fed is clearly worried that inflation might not be able to come all the way down to target." But Oxford Economics rated the Fed's posture on additional interest rate hikes as likely a "bluff," according to a note.

"If it isn't a bluff, and the Fed continues to hike, that would increase the odds that the central bank pushes the economy into a recession," Oxford Economics added in the note.

Analysts noted that the stock market had rallied ahead of Wednesday's announcement in expectation of a Fed pause. That had set the market up for a potential pullback when the news was disclosed.

Futures markets currently are betting on a small interest rate increase in July, but not one after that.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Oxford Powell July Stocks Market All From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

49 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

49 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

45 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

45 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.