Dow Hits 30,000 Points For First Time As US Stocks Boom

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

The Dow surged past 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday as receding US political uncertainty and hopes for coronavirus vaccines offset worries over spiking Covid-19 cases

Near 1630 GMT, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent to 30,000.08.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.4 percent to 3,625.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 11,989.98.

