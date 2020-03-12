Dow Jones Index Closing Down 5.9% After WHO Calls Coronavirus 'Pandemic'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Wall Street entered bear market territory on Wednesday with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 indexes losing about 20 percent from recent highs as the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 1,466 points, or 5.9 percent, on the day at 23,553. The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, finished down 4.9 percent at 2,742 points.

Both the Dow and S&P were down about 20 percent from their record highs of February.