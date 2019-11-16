UrduPoint.com
Dow Jones Index Crosses 28,000 Pts. Record Based On Hopes Of US-China Trade Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Dow Jones Index Crosses 28,000 Pts. Record Based on Hopes of US-China Trade Deal

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The bull run in US stocks reached a new milestone on Friday as all three major indexes on the exchange posted record high closings, led by the broad Dow barometer which crossed 28,000 points for the first time on expectations that the United States and China would sign a trade deal soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.

8 percent at a record high 28,005 points, registering its fourth-straight weekly gain.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent at an all-time peak of 3,120. The increase was the index's six-straight weekly gain.

The Nasdaq index gained 0.7 percent to settle at a new peak of 8,540.82, capping its seven-straight weekly rise.

The stocks rallied after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the United States talks with China were progressing and negotiators were closing in on an trade agreement.

