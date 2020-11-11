UrduPoint.com
Dow Jones Opens Sharply Higher Over Vaccine Hopes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened higher Wednesday with the Dow Jones index above its record level from February amid continued enthusiasm over prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine, while tech stocks rebounded after two days of decline.

At 1430 GMT, the Dow was up 0.45 percent at 29,554.31 points, three points above its last record set in mid-February.

The tech-rich Nasdaq picked up some of the ground it lost Monday by advancing 0.92 percent to 11,659.76 points while the broader S&P 500 picked up 0.69 percent and stood at 3,565.50 points.

