Dow Jones Plunges Over 500 Points Amid Markets Meltdown on Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index plunged more than 500 points on Friday as global markets crashed again on fears related to China's novel coronavirus crisis.

The Dow, the broadest stock gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 520 points, or 1.8 percent, at 28,860 by 1:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT).

Wall Street's other key stock indexes also fell sharply, with the S&P 500 down 1.4 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 1.1 percent.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. More than 9,600 people have been infected with the virus and 213 have died in China. The coronavirus has spread to 19 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global pandemic.