Dow Loses 2.0% As Sell-off Deepens Amid Elevated Volatility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Dow loses 2.0% as sell-off deepens amid elevated volatility

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were sharply lower Friday afternoon as jitters over the volatility of GameStop and other equities added to worries about excessive equity valuations.

Near 1745 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 2.

0 percent, or around 615 points, to 29,989.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.1 percent to 3,709.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 percent to 13,044.16.

Shares of GameStop were up more than 70 percent and AMC Entertainment up nearly 65 percent after platform Robinhood resumed trades of the volatile companies.

