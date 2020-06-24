UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Loses 3% As US Stocks Dive On Coronavirus Worries

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Dow loses 3% as US stocks dive on coronavirus worries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Wednesday near midday as rising coronavirus cases in many states spurred worries of a another hit to the US economy as it tries to reopen.

Near 1545 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.0 percent, or nearly 800 points, at 25,364.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.9 percent to 3,041.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.5 percent to 9,875.26, pulling back from a record.

Florida reported more than 5,500 new cases, a single-day record, while Governor Greg Abbott told a television interview that the "safest" place was home unless people had to go out.

Meanwhile, the governors of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announced they would impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine to people traveling to the three northeastern states from states with high COVID-19 infection rates.

"With headlines pointing to the continued rise in new coronavirus cases in several states, there is apt to be angst about reopening the economy," Briefing.

com said.

"Florida has become a new hotspot lately and some have started to question the feasibility of an NBA season, which is preparing to finish its season in Orlando." Analysts cited other negative news as catalysts for the fall, as well as worries about excessive equity valuations following gains for most of June.

The US Trade Representative said it was weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion in European goods amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus, ratcheting up tensions with the European Union.

The International Monetary Fund also released a downcast economic outlook, projecting world GDP would plunge 4.9 percent this year due to the economic carnage from the coronavirus.

Analysts also pointed to polls showing US President Donald Trump trailing challenger former Vice President Joe Biden. Some investors fear a Democratic sweep in November could lead to higher taxes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor European Union Trump Lead Orlando New York Florida June November TV From Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

16 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.