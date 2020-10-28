UrduPoint.com
Dow, Nasdaq Drop 3%, Sliding Further On Covid-19 Fears

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

Dow, Nasdaq drop 3%, sliding further on Covid-19 fears

Losses on Wall Street deepened Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases in European countries and some US states revived worries about lockdowns and other restrictions

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases in European countries and some US states revived worries about lockdowns and other restrictions.

Near 1505 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 3.1 percent, or about 840 points, to 26,622.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 3.1 percent to 3,287.40, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 11,079.01.

