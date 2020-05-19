Dow opens lower ahead of hearing with Fed chief

Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Tuesday ahead of congressional testimony by top US economic policymakers as Walmart shares jumped on strong quarterly results

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Tuesday ahead of congressional testimony by top US economic policymakers as Walmart shares jumped on strong quarterly results.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,421.88, down 0.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 2,942.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 9,243.11.

Investors were looking ahead to testimony Tuesday morning by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the two officials leading the US response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.