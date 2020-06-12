Dow opens up 2.7% as US stocks bounce back from rout

Wall Street stocks bounced in opening trading Friday, winning back some of their losses after three weak sessions that culminated in a rout Thursday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced in opening trading Friday, winning back some of their losses after three weak sessions that culminated in a rout Thursday.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,794.26, up 2.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 2.5 percent to 3,076.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.4 percent to 9,718.99.