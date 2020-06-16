Dow opens up 3.2% as US stocks surge on higher retail sales

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :US stocks surged early Tuesday after data showed a jump in retail sales in May and as a clinical trial showed promising results for treating coronavirus.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,583.97, up 3.2 percent, or around 820 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 percent to 3,149.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.3 percent to 9,947.15.