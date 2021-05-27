UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Rallies As US Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic Low

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Dow rallies as US jobless claims hit new pandemic low

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Dow pushed higher early Thursday on a rally led by Boeing and other industrial equities as US jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low.

Boeing jumped more than four percent in an advance joined by Caterpillar and Honeywell International based on expectations that the reopening of the economy will boost manufacturing.

Large tech companies such as Facebook and Amazon retreated modestly.

New filings for US unemployment benefits slid lower for a fourth straight week, reaching a new pandemic low of 406,000, seasonally adjusted, the Department of Labor said.

Meanwhile, orders of big-ticket US manufactured goods fell in April for the first time after 11 months of increases, dropping 1.3 percent, according to government data.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 34,565.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,206.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 percent to 13,716.62.

US markets have been choppy in recent weeks, weighing stronger earnings and optimism over the economic reopening against worries over inflation.

jmb/cs

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Facebook April Market Government Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.