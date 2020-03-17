Dow rises 5%, adding to gains on latest US stimulus measures

Wall Street stocks added to gains at midday after the White House signaled additional stimulus to boost the economy following the latest emergency steps by the Federal Reserve

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks added to gains at midday after the White House signaled additional stimulus to boost the economy following the latest emergency steps by the Federal Reserve.

Near 1615 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 1,150 points, or 5.

7 percent, at 21,337.52, recovering some after suffering a nearly 3,000-point drop on Monday.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 6.9 percent to 2,549.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 7.1 percent to 7,392.29.