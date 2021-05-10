UrduPoint.com
Dow Rises Above 35,000 Points For 1st Time, Extending Rally

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:26 PM

Dow rises above 35,000 points for 1st time, extending rally

The Dow surged above 35,000 for the first time Monday, extending a run of records as investors pumped funds into industrial companies expected to benefit from the US economic recovery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Dow surged above 35,000 for the first time Monday, extending a run of records as investors pumped funds into industrial companies expected to benefit from the US economic recovery.

Near 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

8 percent at 35,042.95. The blue-chip index has closed at records the last three sessions.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 4,226.93, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7 percent to 13,525.50.

