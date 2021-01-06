UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Rises After Georgia Vote, Infrastructure Stocks Up

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

Dow rises after Georgia vote, infrastructure stocks up

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday with infrastructure stocks gaining on the Democratic edge in key Senate elections, while private hiring data sagged

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday with infrastructure stocks gaining on the Democratic edge in key Senate elections, while private hiring data sagged.

President-elect Joe Biden's party was the declared winner in one of the races and narrowly ahead in the other race, boosting speculation a public works spending package could be enacted.

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 30,655.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 3,735.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 12,722.47.

Ahead of the Georgia vote, markets had been anxious over the possibility that a Democratic sweep would lead to major tax increases and other big changes.

But markets appeared to take a fairly benign view of the results. Infrastructure stocks rallied, with Caterpillar up 5.0 percent and United States Steel up 7.5 percent.

Analysts noted that even if Democrats win both seats, Biden's party will have only narrow margins in both houses of Congress.

A note from Goldman Sachs predicted a Democratic Senate would lead to about a $600 billion fiscal package this year, "followed by a limited amount of tax increases and spending increases later in the year."US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data that was far weaker than expected and sparked worries about Friday's more closely watched government jobs report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Vote Lead Georgia United States December Democrats Congress Stocks Market From Government Race Dow Jones Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

55 more patients tested COVID-19 positive across d ..

23 seconds ago

UK says Hong Kong arrests 'grievous attack' on rig ..

24 seconds ago

Parliamentary Committee on CPEC visits NARC

26 seconds ago

FIA arrests two for Hhundi business

27 seconds ago

Rallying: Dakar Rally results

29 seconds ago

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.