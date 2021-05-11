UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Smashes Through 35,000 Points

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

Dow smashes through 35,000 points

The stocks rally fuelled by the pandemic recovery continued on Monday when the Dow breached the 35,000 points level

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The stocks rally fuelled by the pandemic recovery continued on Monday when the Dow breached the 35,000 points level.

Iron ore and copper hit historic peaks on demand optimism as economies reopen.

Analysts put the rise in the Dow down to investors being reassured that the US Federal Reserve won't be forced into quickly reducing stimulus and hiking interest rates by a strong rebound in the economy.

"Picking up where it left off last Friday, when a disappointing nonfarm jobs report seemed to ease concerns that the Fed would start tapering stimulus sooner rather than later, the Dow added another 245 points, propelling it above 35,000 for the first time," said Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"That's a 4,400-point gain in the space of less than four and a half months," he added.

The Friday report showed that the US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April, far short of expectations of perhaps one million positions.

Commodities also charged higher Monday in part owing to Dollar weakness, which makes raw materials priced in the Currency cheaper for buyers using rival units.

"Commodities are powering higher on Monday, supported not only by the weaker US dollar but also by reopening optimism and hope of large-scale infrastructure spending in both US and China," said OANDA analyst Sophie Griffiths.

"China's benchmark iron ore rallied ... to a record high, and copper also reached a fresh record high." Iron ore forged new highs above $220 a tonne, while copper struck an all-time peak at $10,747.50 per tonne -- having already hit records last week.

Meanwhile, after initially rising after a vital US pipeline was put out of action by a cyber attack, oil prices turned lower.

The weekend attack hit the Colonial Pipeline Company, the largest in the United States and which ships gasoline and jet fuel from Texas to the East Coast, serving 50 million consumers.

Elsewhere, Europe's main stock markets ended little changed, while Asian equities finished mixed.

The pound shot more than one percent higher against its main rivals after the Scottish National Party fell short of an outright majority in UK regional elections.

That result is "leading most analysts to predict that London will be able to delay a new Scottish independence referendum for at least a few years, reducing the near-term risk of a break-up of the UK and the detrimental impact such an outcome is likely to have on the value of the currency," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 35,073.32 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,025.44 London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,123.68 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 15,400.41 (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 6,385.99 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 29,518.34 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 28,595.66 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,427.99 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2161 from $1.2166 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.4137 from $1.3984 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.02 pence from 86.99 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 108.74 Yen from 108.60 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $68.14 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $64.70 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Dollar Europe China Company Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Independence New York United Kingdom United States Euro April Stocks Market From Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

1 hour ago

Colonial Pipeline Expects to Substantially Restore ..

50 seconds ago

Prime Minister visits PIMS, enquires about Covid t ..

52 seconds ago

PAL organizes online int'l Brahvi Hamdiya & Naatia ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.