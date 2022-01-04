UrduPoint.com

Dow, S&P 500 Open Higher, Adding To Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Dow, S&P 500 open higher, adding to records

Wall Street stocks rose at the open Tuesday, building on new all-time highs set the day before as markets continued to shrug off record Covid-19 case counts

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks rose at the open Tuesday, building on new all-time highs set the day before as markets continued to shrug off record Covid-19 case counts.

The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the virus's Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

However, traders have been largely inured to the case trends, viewing the newest strain as less virulent than earlier variants.

Investors are also looking ahead, believing "in six months, Omicron will be behind us," Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services said.

"Markets are always thinking about the future." About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 36,801.75.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 4,816.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was essentially flat at 15,833.67.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at records on Monday.

Investors are awaiting a reading on manufacturing industry activity to be released on Tuesday morning, followed by employment data later in the week.

Among individual companies, Ford jumped 5.5 percent after announcing plans to double production capacity of its new F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Reading United States Stocks Market From Industry Ford Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Million Employment

Recent Stories

Citizens can call on toll free number to get infor ..

Citizens can call on toll free number to get information about health card facil ..

2 minutes ago
 DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021 ..

DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021: Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
 CPO directs to ensure tourists' security in Murree ..

CPO directs to ensure tourists' security in Murree

2 minutes ago
 China's Foreign Ministry Rejects US Statements on ..

China's Foreign Ministry Rejects US Statements on Rapid Build-Up of Nuclear Forc ..

2 minutes ago
 Battagram police excels in eliminating crimes duri ..

Battagram police excels in eliminating crimes during 2021

2 minutes ago
 House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.