UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow, S&P 500 Open Higher, Again Shrugging Off Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:42 PM

Dow, S&P 500 open higher, again shrugging off protests

Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Tuesday as investors focused on stimulus measures and the lift from a reopening economy more than mass protests in US cities and economic headwinds

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Tuesday as investors focused on stimulus measures and the lift from a reopening economy more than mass protests in US cities and economic headwinds.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,576.65, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.2 percent to 3,060.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent to 9,537.16.

Major cities in the US, many under curfew, were taking stock early Tuesday after another night of protests following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police.

The unrest comes as the US economy has only just begun to reopen in many places after a series of shutdowns due to the coronavirus that has eliminated more than 40 million jobs and rendered the US economy a shadow of its former self.

But the market is not focused on the bad news, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"There appears to be a process of conscious disassociation from anything negative," said O'Hare. "It boils down to banking on the Fed's policy support as being the bridge over troubled waters to a better tomorrow."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Man George Stocks Market From Dow Jones Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Government initiates AED4 billion liquidit ..

1 hour ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 40th batch of underg ..

2 hours ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

2 hours ago

'Endemic racial discrimination' exposed in US: UN ..

4 minutes ago

75 Members of Serbian Guards Brigade to Take Part ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.