Downbeat opening for Wall Street as tech stocks struggle

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened with little enthusiasm on Friday as stock traders digest the implications of Washington's continued failure to agree on a new stimulus package to bolster the battered US economy.

About 35 minutes after the open, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent to 27,822.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 3,355.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq was up 0.3 percent to 10,938.38.

After a buoyant August, stocks have been under pressure for most of September given doubts about whether lofty valuations are justified.