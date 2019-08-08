Downgrading diplomatic ties with India hailed

Business community on Wednesday fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India due to its illegal actions at Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Business community on Wednesday fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India due to its illegal actions at Occupied Kashmir.

In a joint statement Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that business community fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India due to its illegal actions at Occupied Kashmir.

They said that India has taken unilateral and illegal step by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir and business community strongly condemned this reprehensible approach of India.

They said that in the prevailing circumstances, ICCI would fully support government and would stand with armed forces against the aggressive moves of India.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that in line with the government stand, the business community of Pakistan would observe 14th August 2019 in solidarity with Kashmiris and 15th August 2019 as Black Day to send a united message to the whole world that every citizen of Pakistan was with Kashmiris in their just struggle for independence from Indian yoke.

ICCI President appealed to the Pakistani nation that they should immediately boycott all Indian products to give a message of sympathy to Kashmiris.

He also stressed upon the business community to stop doing any kind of trade with India to show them their disgust against illegal steps of their government.

He said that business community also supported the government move to revise all bilateral arrangements with India and take its illegal revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir to the United Nations.

In his messages to the Kashmiris, Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with them in these challenging times. He said that every Pakistani was praying for their independence from India and was ready to render every sacrifice for them.

He said that Kashmiris were giving great sacrifices for their independence and hoped that one day they would get freedom from Indian occupation.

He reaffirmed that business community would keep supporting every move and decision of the government against India to safeguard the interests of Kashmiris.