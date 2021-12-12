UrduPoint.com

Dozen People Missing After Gas Explosion In Sicily - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Dozen People Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media report.

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the Giornale di Sicilia newspaper said.

The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.

According to the il Messaggero newspaper, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.

The search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble.

